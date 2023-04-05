Swedish court revokes ban on Quran desecration

STOCKHOLM – Despite the increase in Islamophobic incidents, Swedish court has revoked a ban on Quran desecration as five terror suspects have been held after a coordinated operation in the Scandinavian nation.
Desecration of Islam's holy book outside Turkey's embassy in a European nation sparked protests in the Muslim world, as Arab nations even called for a boycott of Swedish goods.
In a recent development, Sweden's Supreme Administrative Court overruled a police decision to ban Quran desecration protests, ruling that security risk concerns were not enough to limit the right to express.
In a statement, a Swedish judge said law enforcers did not have enough support for its decisions.
Earlier, officials banned burnings of Islam’s holiest book in the country’s capital last month, as these acts had made Sweden a higher priority target for attacks. Istanbul and other nations strongly denounced the protest as Erdogan’s government blocked Sweden's NATO bid.
Amid this conundrum, Swedish leaders have opposed Quran desecration but defended the right to freedom of right.
In January this year, Danish controversial politician Rasmus Paludan sparked outrage when he desecrate a copy of the Quran fire in Stockholm.
