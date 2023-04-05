Search

World

Swedish court revokes ban on Quran desecration

Web Desk 02:31 PM | 5 Apr, 2023
Swedish court revokes ban on Quran desecration
Source: polisen/Instagram

STOCKHOLM – Despite the increase in Islamophobic incidents, Swedish court has revoked a ban on Quran desecration as five terror suspects have been held after a coordinated operation in the Scandinavian nation.

Desecration of Islam's holy book outside Turkey's embassy in a European nation sparked protests in the Muslim world, as Arab nations even called for a boycott of Swedish goods.

In a recent development, Sweden's Supreme Administrative Court overruled a police decision to ban Quran desecration protests, ruling that security risk concerns were not enough to limit the right to express.

In a statement, a Swedish judge said law enforcers did not have enough support for its decisions.

Earlier, officials banned burnings of Islam’s holiest book in the country’s capital last month, as these acts had made Sweden a higher priority target for attacks. Istanbul and other nations strongly denounced the protest as Erdogan’s government blocked Sweden's NATO bid.

Amid this conundrum, Swedish leaders have opposed Quran desecration but defended the right to freedom of right.

In January this year, Danish controversial politician Rasmus Paludan sparked outrage when he desecrate a copy of the Quran fire in Stockholm.

Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

                

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

All accused in rape, murder of Muslims in Gujarat riots acquitted by Indian court

02:15 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Nadia Kahf makes history by becoming first hijab-wearing judge in US court

07:17 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Pakistan might ban Imran Khan-led PTI ahead of next general elections, says Zalmay Khalilzad

10:57 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

International Criminal Court issues President Putin's arrest warrants over war crimes charges

03:29 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Indian supreme court dismisses plea challenging delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir 

03:46 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Denmark

11:05 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Swedish court revokes ban on Quran desecration

02:31 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5 April 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.4 291.15
Euro EUR 311.5 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 192.1 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.07 762.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 211.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.26 41.63
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.46 179.47
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.39 744.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 309.91 312.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: