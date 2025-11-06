DP EXCLUSIVE: Punjab Police officer arrested for robbing Housing Society Owner

LAHORE – Lawlessness continues to thrive in Punjab as series of scandals involving law enforcement officers surface in recent weeks. After major controversies at NCCIA, Punjab Police finds itself once again under scrutiny as arrest of Sub-Inspector Adnan Warraich for allegedly steaing Rs475,000 and firearms from a housing society owner raised serious questions about accountability and governance within the force of country’s most populated region.
Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) took action against Sub-Inspector Adnan Warraich on serious charges of bribery and abuse of authority, after a complaint lodged by a local housing society owner.
According to ACE Lahore, a formal case has been registered against Warraich under Sections 409, 161, and 162 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA). The allegations came from Raja Babar Riaz, a resident of Westwood Colony, who accused the officer of demanding a massive bribe of Rs475,000 along with two licensed firearms from his office near Thokar Niaz Baig in November 2024 while Warraich was serving as SHO Sabzazar.
The case and inquiry reveal shocking claims that Warraich, allegedly not only collected cash but also used his position to harass the complainant, threatening to file false criminal cases when further illegal demands were refused.
After verifying witness statements and financial documents, ACE registered the case on October 28 and swiftly arrested Warraich at the Chung Police Training Center. He has been placed on a four-day physical remand for interrogation, as investigators probe whether other police officials were also involved in this scandalous operation.
Police records show that Warraich previously held several postings, including SHO Mustafa Town Police Station, raising concerns over systemic abuse of power within the force. An ACE spokesperson stated firmly that the department remains committed to accountability, stressing that “no one is above the law.”
