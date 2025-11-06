Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 24K, 22K, 21K Prices – 6 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stood at Rs419,362 on Thursday. Likewise, the 10-gram opened at at Rs359,535.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Per Tola Per 1 Gram Per 10 Grams 24K Gold Rs419,362 35,953 Rs359,535 22K Gold 385,000 32,958 329,585 21K Gold 370,562 31,570 315,703 18K Gold 317,625 27,031 270,317

The upward trend comes on the heels of a major spike on Saturday.

On the international front, gold also registered gains. The APGJSA reported the global rate at $4,015 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a $13 increase during the day as markets reacted to shifting economic trends.

Silver, too, escaped the pressure. Its price surged by Rs25 per tola, closing at Rs5,152 further signaling strength across the precious metals market.

Analysts say the increase reflects uncertainty in global demand and potential corrections after recent record-breaking highs.