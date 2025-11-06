CM Maryam Nawaz takes Punjab’s flagship projects to Global Stage at COP30 in Brazil

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has departed for Brazil to attend high-profile COP30 summit, where she will represent Pakistan and showcase Punjab’s leading development and climate initiatives.

During the summit, Maryam Nawaz is set to brief international participants on Punjab’s flagship projects, including the “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness initiative and the province’s e-mobility programs. She will also highlight climate-resilient regional leadership strategies and ongoing wildlife reform efforts in Punjab.

Departing tomorrow for COP30 Belem, Brazil taking Punjab’s climate transformation journey from Suthra Punjab to E-Mobility, AQI Leadership, and Wildlife Protection to the world stage. Alhamdolillah.

Proud to represent a new wave of climate leadership from Pakistan rooted in… pic.twitter.com/pEF4eN3nQ3 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 5, 2025

Chief Minister is expected to hold key meetings with global leaders and dignitaries, including the Vice President of the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank’s Global Director of Climate Change, and the Director General of the Global Green Institute. Officials from the United Nations Development Program will also be part of her engagements.

Maryam Nawaz’s participation underscores Punjab’s commitment to sustainable development and climate action, while strengthening international partnerships for the province’s green and innovative initiatives.