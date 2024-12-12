Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Maryam Nawaz engages Solar Power Giants to invest in Punjab during China visit

Cm Maryam Nawaz Woos Solar Power Giants To Punjab During China Visit

SHANGHAI – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has invited Solar Panel Firms to start operations in Punjab, as she visited the Jinko Solar Panels Manufacturing Plant in Shanghai.

During her official visit, CM along with her delegation got a briefing on the latest advancements in solar technology and innovative products. She also invited the company to consider establishing a solar panel manufacturing plant in Punjab to boost the province’s renewable energy sector.

Maryam Nawaz also visited Pakistan pavilion at Hongqiao Import Exhibition and Trade Center, where she interacted with young business leaders promoting Pakistani products. She expressed satisfaction with growing interest in Pakistani exports, and stressed importance of the e-commerce sector for economic growth.

CM directed Punjab authorities to work on global e-commerce trends and develop strategies to enhance the sector’s potential in the country’s most populated region. She also highlighted the government’s recent initiative, the Free Solar Panel Scheme, which aims to provide solar panels to 100,000 power consumers in Punjab.

Her visit to neighboring underscores the government’s focus on promoting clean energy, fostering trade opportunities, and exploring innovative technologies to drive economic growth.

Punjab launches free solar panel scheme benefiting 100,000 households

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.3
Euro EUR 290.25 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.15 355.65
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.25 905.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.75 209.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
Let me know if  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search