Gold prices increase by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged Rs2,300 to settle at Rs282,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,971, with new rate fixing at Rs242,455.

The bullion rates also registered significant gains in the international market where per ounce price increased by $23 to close at $2,716.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as it was traded at Rs3,450 per tola.

A day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a sharp surge, reflecting volatility in the international market. On December 11, 2024, the price of 24-karat gold soared by Rs3,100 per tola, reaching Rs280,500.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,658 to settle at Rs240,484.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.3
Euro EUR 290.25 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.15 355.65
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.25 905.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.75 209.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
