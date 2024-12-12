Gold prices increase by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged Rs2,300 to settle at Rs282,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,971, with new rate fixing at Rs242,455.

The bullion rates also registered significant gains in the international market where per ounce price increased by $23 to close at $2,716.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as it was traded at Rs3,450 per tola.

A day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a sharp surge, reflecting volatility in the international market. On December 11, 2024, the price of 24-karat gold soared by Rs3,100 per tola, reaching Rs280,500.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,658 to settle at Rs240,484.