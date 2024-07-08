Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs245,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs246,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,113 to Rs.210,134 from Rs. 211,247 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.192,622 from Rs. 193,644, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to $2,376 from $2,388, the Association reported.