Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs245,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs246,400 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,113 to Rs.210,134 from Rs. 211,247 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.192,622 from Rs. 193,644, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to $2,376 from $2,388, the Association reported.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.