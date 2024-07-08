Search

BusinessGold & Silver

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk
07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs245,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs246,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,113 to Rs.210,134 from Rs. 211,247 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.192,622 from Rs. 193,644, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to $2,376 from $2,388, the Association reported.

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

04:14 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

U Bank, Yousuf Dewan Companies sign MoU to collaborate for enhanced ...

01:32 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Suzuki Wagon R latest price update in Pakistan July 2024

01:09 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Pakistan introduces new taxes on Netflix subscriptions through banks

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

03:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

09:05 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Lahore Board announces position holders of 10th class 2024

Gold & Silver

07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: