Export-Import Bank of Pakistan inaugurated to bolster banking, trade finance landscape

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar inaugurated the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Exim Bank which is said to play key role in shaping the country’s trade finance infrastructure.
Dr Akhtar, a noted economist, and interim finance chief, called Exim Bank’s operationalisation a proud moment and a major milestone for Pakistan as it would bolster the banking and trade finance landscape.
Dr Shamshad Akhtar said it will attract investments, and foster broader economic growth in the country. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Dr Akhtar further highlighted the global impact of EXIM and said these institutions disbursed a staggering 2.5 trillion dollars in trade finance last year.
Pointing out the significance of export credit loans, Dr Shamshad said it will provide competitive-rate financing to exporters, and highlighted the bank’s potential to enhance exporters’ competitiveness globally through provisions like lending, credit insurance, and guarantee services.
FinMin further pointed out the need for streamlining export policy frameworks to contribute to the sustainability of the balance of payments, addressing historical challenges related to low levels of export earnings.
She said EXIM will introduce export insurance products in South Asian nation to protect exporters against credit default risks, empowering them to participate in international infrastructure projects.
The minister further underscored the importance of balancing export growth, risk diversification, and industry sustainability in EXIM’s operations. She highlighted its role in gradually managing export finance schemes in compliance with legal constraints.
Dr Shamshad commended the collaboration between State Bank, and EXIM and she stressed significance of EXIM adhering to international practices while playing a crucial role in disbursing global trade finance.
Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.
In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
