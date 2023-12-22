USD to PKR: Rupee continues winning streak against dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar, moving up in the inter-bank market on last working day of the week.

In early hours of trading, the local currency hovered around 282.20, with another jump of Rs0.59 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee witnessed marginal gain to settle at 282.79 against USD.

In open market, the rupee followed the suit of interbank, climbing to 282 against greenback.