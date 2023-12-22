Pakistani rupee recovers further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today's forex rates

Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

