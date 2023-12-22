Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, on Friday.

Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas early Friday morning.

Adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir also witnessed seismic activity around 5:30 in the morning.

It said earthquake's depth was around 16 km, and the epicenter was in the South-West of Kashmir.

Residents of twin cities came out of their houses in fear while, no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

On Dec 20,mMultiple tremors from an earthquake were felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi at around 9:50 pm.