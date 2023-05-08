5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Islamabad and others parts of the country on Monday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said two earthquakes occurred with their epicenter in east of Doda region in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It said the quakes happened in less than 30 minutes.

The depth of the first earthquake was recorded at 140 kilometres, while the depth of the second was 133kms with 5.1 magnitude.

The tremors were felt in Pakistan capital city at 3:19pm local time with people coming out of the buildings out of fear.

The tremors were also felt in other parts of the country including Bhimbhar of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, India media reported that four earthquake jolted occupied Kashmir and Ladakh in less than one hour.