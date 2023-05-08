5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Islamabad and others parts of the country on Monday.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said two earthquakes occurred with their epicenter in east of Doda region in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It said the quakes happened in less than 30 minutes.
The depth of the first earthquake was recorded at 140 kilometres, while the depth of the second was 133kms with 5.1 magnitude.
The tremors were felt in Pakistan capital city at 3:19pm local time with people coming out of the buildings out of fear.
The tremors were also felt in other parts of the country including Bhimbhar of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Peshawar.
Meanwhile, India media reported that four earthquake jolted occupied Kashmir and Ladakh in less than one hour.
Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.
The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.
The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.
