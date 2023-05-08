Search

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan

05:27 PM | 18 Dec, 2023
5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Islamabad and others parts of the country on Monday. 

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said two earthquakes occurred with their epicenter in east of Doda region in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It said the quakes happened in less than 30 minutes. 

The depth of the first earthquake was recorded at 140 kilometres, while the depth of the second was 133kms with 5.1 magnitude. 

The tremors were felt in Pakistan capital city at 3:19pm local time with people coming out of the buildings out of fear. 

The tremors were also felt in other parts of the country including Bhimbhar of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, India media reported that four earthquake jolted occupied Kashmir and Ladakh in less than one hour. 

Pakistan’s seismic centre reacts to earthquake prediction by Dutch scientist

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 18 Dec 2023

Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 December 2023

The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.

The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540

