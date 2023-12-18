Chinese embassy announces fingerprint exemption for Pakistan: These are eligible visa categories

ISLAMABAD - The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad has announced the exemption of fingerprint collection for visa applicants, it emerged on Monday.

According to an official notice posted on the website, the embassy will exempt fingerprint collection for qualified applicants who apply for single/double entries of M, L (group), Q, and C visa categories.

The notice confirmed that the exemption would continue till December 31, 2024, though no specific reason was announced for such a move.

Every year thousands of Pakistanis travel to China for multiple purposes including education, business and leisure. The fingerprint exemption would assist travelers in moving seamlessly between the two countries without many bureaucratic hurdles.