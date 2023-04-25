Search

Contact tracing at Islamabad airport begins as Pakistan detects first case of mpox

Web Desk 11:42 PM | 25 Apr, 2023
ISLAMABAD -The National Institute of Health (NIH) has established two teams that are conducting contact tracing at Islamabad International Airport, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and other places as the country reported first case of monkeypox.

The spots are selected on the basis of the fact that patient could have possibly been a source of the disease’s transmission there.

A spokesperson for Ministry of National Health Science, Sajid Shah detailed that the airports across the country had been directed to communicate information about passengers showing mpox symptoms.

Pakistan has detected its first case of monkeypox, an infectious disease, the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination confirmed on Tuesday.

An official of the ministry told media that the infection was detected in a person deported from Saudi Arabia who arrived in Pakistan on April 17.

Samples of the person were subsequently forwarded to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, where the facility had confirmed that he was a carrier of the contagious virus a day earlier.

The person is a resident of either Rawalpindi or Islamabad, according to the officials, and his family is currently being investigated. The family has been asked to remain in quarantine in order to prevent the virus from spreading. 

The official said that following the discovery of the virus, high alert has been placed at all airports across the country. He said that the ministry had sent more samples to the NIH for investigation.

Monkeypox is a viral disease brought on by the monkeypox virus, a kind of the orthopoxvirus genus. There are two distinct clades: clade I and clade II. Now the virus is called mpox.

