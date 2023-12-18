Search

Jazz successfully tests 1.6Tbps per Channel Technology on its Optical Network

18 Dec, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Jazz, Pakistan's leading digital operator, has successfully tested its optical fibre network, which reached a remarkable throughput of 1.6 terabits per second (Tbps) per channel.

 The test was conducted on December 13th through Huawei's advanced Kepler platform, making Jazz the first operator in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

This development aligns with Jazz's broader objective of continually establishing and fortifying leading digital platforms that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. 

Jazz CTO Khalid Shehzad stated, "This achievement marks a transformative moment for Jazz and the telecommunications sector in Pakistan. The successful testing of 1.6 Tbps per channel technology on the Huawei Kepler platform is a testament to our technical prowess. This achievement enhances our network capabilities and positions Jazz as a technological pioneer, setting new standards for the industry."

