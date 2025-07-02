Whatsapp To Let Users Instantly Switch Between Multiple Accounts With One Tap

ISLAMABAD – Instant messaging app WhatsApp is set to launch a new feature that will allow iOS users to manage and switch between multiple accounts within the app, without the need to log out or restart.

As of now, the option is available in beta version 25.19.10.74 and offers a centralized account management panel within the app’s settings. This section will list all active WhatsApp accounts with their respective profile pictures and names, allowing users to identify and switch between profiles easily.

With one tap, users can access different accounts, andthe app will instantly load all related chats, settings, and preferences. This seamless transition is expected to benefit individuals juggling personal and professional communications on the same device.

One of key highlights of update is data isolation. Each account will retain its own notification preferences, media download settings, and backup configurations, ensuring no overlap between profiles. WhatsApp will also display a confirmation message after every successful switch.

To complement the new feature, WhatsApp is also introducing enhanced notification handling. When message is received on a secondary account, users will get a specially formatted alert, clearly indicating both the sender and the account that received the message.

Tapping on the notification will directly switch the user to the relevant account and open the respective conversation thread. This upgrade aims to streamline multitasking and reduce confusion when managing multiple accounts.

Those who are using more than one phone numbers, the upcoming feature is particularly useful for users with dual-SIM or eSIM-enabled iPhones, as it ends need for WhatsApp Business or dual Apps.

While no official launch date has been announced, the feature is expected to be rolled out in a future update after the beta testing phase concludes. Experts say it is a long-awaited enhancement that caters to growing user demand for better account management.