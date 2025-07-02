Schedule for Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan vs India matches revealed

DUBAI – Cricket fans around the world can rejoice as the highly anticipated match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2025 has reportedly been scheduled for September 7 this year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Despite rising tensions following the recent Pahalgam incident, the tournament will proceed as planned, quashing rumors of cancellation.

The Asia Cup 2025 will follow its original T20 format and is set to begin on September 4 or 5 in the UAE.

The group stage will be followed by a Super Four round. If both India and Pakistan qualify, they could face off again on September 14, and possibly a third time in the final on September 21.

An Indian broadcaster confirmed: “The tournament will be held in September, and our team will participate.”

Reports added that regardless of diplomatic tensions, India has never refused to play against Pakistan in ICC events, primarily due to the significant media rights revenues—most of which are held by Indian broadcasters.

The last time these two cricketing giants met was during the Champions Trophy 2025, also held in Dubai. Since 2008, India has avoided touring Pakistan, opting for neutral venues such as the UAE.

Despite India’s persistent reluctance to play on Pakistani soil, excitement among fans is at an all-time high, with many eagerly awaiting the clash of these traditional rivals in what promises to be a thrilling cricket showdown.