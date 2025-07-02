Quad responds to Pahalgam Violence without Pointing Fingers at Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – India snubbed as Quad members Australia, India, and the United States avoid naming Pakistan over attack in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Quad alliance called for immediate action to hold accountable those responsible for April attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 tourists dead. In a joint statement issued by US State Department after ministerial meeting in Washington, the foreign ministers of four nations strongly condemned the attack, labeling it an act of terrorism and violent extremism.

While statement refrained from naming Pakistan, it stressed need for all UN members to fully cooperate in ensuring justice is delivered. It condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” the statement read.

It also urged active cooperation with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators, planners, and financiers of this reprehensible act to justice without delay.

The attack sparked fresh wave of hostility between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India and Pakistan. New Delhi accused Pakistan of orchestrating the assault, although no concrete evidence was made public. Pakistan denied involvement and called for a neutral, international probe into the incident.

Tensions escalated into open conflict, with both countries engaging in military operations. Pakistan responded with a large-scale counteroffensive dubbed “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,” targeting multiple Indian military facilities. According to Pakistani military officials, six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, along with dozens of drones, were downed during the confrontation.

The cross-border conflict lasted nearly four days, ended on May 10 after US-brokered ceasefire. US President Donald Trump announced ceasefire via social media, claiming it was the result of intense diplomatic engagement and threats to suspend ongoing trade talks.

As Indian officials contested Trump’s version of events, Pakistan credited US president with de-escalating the crisis. In a symbolic gesture, Pakistan formally recommended Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his efforts in diffusing the most serious military standoff in the region in recent years.