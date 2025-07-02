Assistant commissioner among 4 dead in Bajaur blast

PESHAWAR – At least four people, including a deputy commissioner, were killed and 11 others injured in a explosion in Khar Tehsil of Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Police said an Improvised Explosive Deivce was planted near Sadiqabad area of the tehsil and it went off when the official convoy was passing by.

Those who lost their incidents in the attack include assistant commissioner and tehsildar of Naogai and two police officials.

The injured people have been shifted to hospital for treatment while security forces have cordoned off the area.

This is a developing story….