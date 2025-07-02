Bank of Punjab, Surfin Meta sign MoU to explore advanced digital banking solutions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing and digitally forward commercial banks, has entered into a strategic alliance with Surfin Meta Digital Technologies Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based global leader in embedded finance, AI-driven credit scoring, and merchant payment systems. The MoU outlines a framework to evaluate and potentially implement advanced digital banking solutions aimed at enhancing financial access and operational efficiency in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed in Islamabad by Mr. Li Jin, ofSurfin Metaand Mr. Nofel Daud, Chief Digital Officer of BOP. The signing ceremony was also attended by Mr. Zafar Masud, President &CEO of BOP, who reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to embracing innovation and customer-centric digital transformation.

Zafar Masud, President & CEO of The Bank of Punjab, remarked

“This partnership reflects our strategic intent to embed cutting-edge technologies into BOP’s digital ecosystem. We are particularly excited by Surfin Meta’s capabilities in AI-based credit scoring, onboarding, and merchant services—solutions that are directly aligned with our mission to serve underserved segments, particularly SMEs and youth entrepreneurs across Punjab and beyond.”

Mr. Wu Yanan, Executive Chairman and CEO of Surfin Meta, commented:

“We are honored to collaborate with The Bank of Punjab, a progressive institution driving financial inclusion in Pakistan. Our AI-powered digital infrastructure is designed to enhance customer journeys, strengthen compliance, and accelerate loan decision making—all of which we are excited to demonstrate through this evaluation partnership.”

Under the MoU, the two organizations will jointly explore a comprehensive suite of services including digital onboarding, AI-driven loan origination and data analytics. The evaluation phase will also include live demonstrations and potential pilot deployment of Surfin Meta’s platform.

The partnership is part of BOP’s broader digital strategy to enable inclusive financial services by leveraging fintech collaborations and scalable technologies. The MoU lays the foundation for a long-term engagement aimed at redefining digital banking experiences in Pakistan.