Drones to monitor traffic violations on Islamabad’s Expressway, Srinagar Highway

ISLAMABAD – The traffic police have decided to to use modern technology to prevent traffic violations in the federal capital.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Zeeshan Haider, the traffic police will ensure enforcement of traffic laws with the help of drone cameras, and for this purpose, drones will be flown over Islamabad’s busy highways.

The CTO Islamabad stated that initially, drone technology will be used on the Expressway and Srinagar Highway, but in the next phase, this technology will be implemented across all sectors and highways.

The CTO said that violations will be identified and fined immediately with the help of drone cameras.

The drones will also help in identifying congested areas, after which a special team will ensure immediate response.

Last month, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took legal action against more than 10,500 drivers, motorcyclists, and public transport operators for various traffic violations.

The initiative, launched as part of a city-wide campaign, aimed to enforce compliance with traffic regulations. During the drive, 1,157 vehicles were fined for using non-compliant number plates, while 1,087 motorcyclists were penalized for riding without helmets.

Furthermore, 3,172 cases were registered for illegal parking, and 1,024 drivers were caught driving against the flow of traffic. The campaign also addressed other infractions, with 1,723 individuals fined for running red lights, 518 for not wearing seat belts, and 175 drivers penalized for using mobile phones while behind the wheel.