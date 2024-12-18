Imran Khan calls off civil disobedience move at PTI leaders’ request

ISLAMABAD – Incarcerated Prime Minister Imran Khan stepped back on the so-called civil disobedience movement in light of negotiations between leaders of his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the incumbent government.

Khan’s sister confirmed the delay outside Adiala Jail, saying party founder decided to wait a few more days before proceeding with the planned protests and civil disobedience.

PTI chief warned of “trump card,” announcing a civil disobedience campaign if Sharif led government failed to address demands of his party, which included release of political prisoners and the formation of a judicial inquiry into the incidents of May 9 and November 26. Khan had formed a negotiation committee to address these demands.

This announcement followed violent clashes between PTI supporters and security forces on November 24, which resulted in several deaths, including a police officer and three Rangers. PTI even staged nationwide protests to restore the party’s electoral mandate, demand the release of detained members, and reverse the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Amid talks, former premier put two demands to government, first to establish judicial commission to investigate May 9 and November 26 incidents, and second to release party members detained following those events.

PTI chief reiterated that his government was ended amid larger conspiracy, which he refers to as the “London plan,”, sharing two cents on apex court’s verdict to strip off PTI’s bat symbol.