Historic Win for Pakistan as Mahnoor Ali, Harmas Raja claim US Junior Open Gold

HONG KONG – Pakistan’s squash prodigies Mahnoor Ali, and Muhamma Harmas Raja made history with Gold at US Junior Open Squash Championship.

Mahnoor Ali, the 11-year-old squash player, becomes first Pakistani female to win the Girls U-13 title as she outclassed Hong Kong’s Xyan Yin with a 3-1 victory, securing the title with scores of 11/6, 11/5, 10/12, and 11/8. This victory adds to her already impressive achievements, including a gold medal at the 2024 Australian Junior Open and a bronze at the 7th Borneo Junior Open 2023.

With 17 gold medals under her belt, the shining squash player firmly established herself as a rising star in the world of racket sport.

A Pakistani leading NGO supported Mahnoor’s journey as officials expressed his pride in her accomplishments, highlighting how young girls like Mahnoor inspire others by focusing on their passion and demonstrating that women can change the world when given the right opportunities and platforms.

Pakistan’s success at the championship was further boosted by Harmas Raja, who triumphed in the Boys U-11 category, adding another gold to the country’s growing reputation in the sport.

Mahnood and Raja’s triumphs reflect potential of Pakistan’s emerging athletes and the growing support for squash in the country.

 

 

