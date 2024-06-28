Pakistan secures 4 spots in Asian Junior Squash Championship finals

Pakistan secured four spots in the finals of the Asian Junior Squash Championship at the Mushaf Sports Complex in Islamabad after a grueling round of semi-finals on Friday.
In Saturday's finals, Pakistani teammates Huzaifa Shahid and Sohail Adnan will compete for the Boys U-13 title, while Abdullah Nawaz will face Malaysia’s Nikhileswar Moganasundharam in the U-17 category at the 31st edition of the championship.
Last year’s world champion Hamza Khan will go up against Malaysia’s Harith Danial in the U-19 category.
Unfortunately, no Pakistani girl advanced to the semi-finals in the tournament, which featured around 200 players from a dozen countries across the U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 categories.
Earlier this month, the Ali sisters propelled Pakistan’s medal rush at the PBA 20th Penang Malaysia Junior Open.
Sohail secured a decisive win over Malaysia’s Muhammad Ifwat Zulkifli, defeating him 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 to advance to the finals.
Malaysia lost another spot in the Boys U-13 final as Huzaifa dominated Julius Tan with an 11-2, 11-8, 11-5 victory. Huzaifa has been a formidable player in the global U-13 field this year, having won the title at the Australian Junior Open in April.
The semi-final rivalry between Malaysia and Pakistan continued as Muhammad Raziq Razi secured his place in the U-15 finals by defeating Pakistan’s Abdullah Zaman 11-7, 11-8, 11-6.
Pakistan’s Nouman Khan initially had a strong start in the other U-15 semi-final, winning against India’s Shiven Agarwal, but was eventually overwhelmed and lost 5-11, 9-11, 0-11.
In the U-17 category, Pakistan and Malaysia faced off again as Abdullah Nawaz triumphed over Altamis Aqhar Sallam with scores of 11-4, 14-12, 11-6. However, Malaysia’s Nikhileswar Moganasundharam avenged this loss by easily defeating Azan Ali 11-6, 11-6, 11-8.
Hamza outperformed his compatriot M Ammad 11-6, 11-5, 11-0 to secure his spot in the finals, where he will face Malaysia’s Harith Danial, who advanced to the finals with a thrilling win over South Korea’s Jooyoung Na, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 12-10.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
