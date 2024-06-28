Heatstroke claims 9 more lives in Karachi

At least nine citizens in Karachi have lost their lives in a single day due to the intense heat prevailing in the port city for over a week.

The deceased were admitted to various hospitals due to heatstroke. According to data obtained by Geo News, three heatstroke patients died at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), commonly known as Jinnah Hospital.

Additionally, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital reported five deaths, while one fatality was reported by Civil Hospital.

With these recent heatstroke-related deaths, the toll has risen to 26. The deceased include six males and three females.

Despite scattered rains in parts of the metropolis, the weather remained hot and humid, with predictions of more rain.

According to the Met Office on Friday, Karachi will experience hot and humid weather over the next 24 hours, with rain and thunderstorms expected in a few areas and the city's suburbs.

The Met Office indicated that thunderstorms might form after 1 PM, with a higher chance of rain today compared to yesterday. "Due to low air pressure, there will be no sea breeze today."

The number of heatstroke patients has seen a steep rise over the past few days as Karachi has been gripped by extremely hot and humid weather, with temperatures reaching 42°C and the "feels-like" temperature exceeding 50°C.

Three days ago, at least 150 heatstroke patients were brought to Karachi’s Civil Hospital. Among them, 40 citizens affected by the intense heat remained admitted since Tuesday morning.

Many patients were dehydrated due to the sizzling temperatures and were discharged after receiving necessary medical assistance, according to the Additional Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital.

Citing the severely hot weather conditions, authorities have advised citizens to drink plenty of water and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

