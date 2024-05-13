Gaza genocide case at ICJ: Maldives to join hands with South Africa against Israel

The Maldivian government has announced its decision to formally join South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The lawsuit accuses Israel of breaching its obligations under the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued by the president’s office, the Maldivian government cited "genocidal acts committed by Israeli occupying forces, purportedly under the guise of security concerns." These acts, according to the statement, have resulted in widespread displacement, severe famine, and obstruction of humanitarian aid.

Furthermore, the government criticized Israel for its failure to comply with the provisional measures ordered by the ICJ, particularly regarding the immediate evacuation of thousands of Palestinian civilians seeking shelter in eastern Rafah. This, the government asserted, underscores Israel's disregard for international legal directives.

Latest Gaza death toll

According to the health ministry in Gaza, over the span of more than seven months of Israeli bombardment, at least 35,091 individuals have lost their lives in the territory. The toll includes 57 deaths reported in the past 24 hours alone.

Additionally, the ministry stated that 78,827 people have been injured in the Gaza Strip since October 7th.