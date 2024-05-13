Gaza genocide case at ICJ: Maldives to join hands with South Africa against Israel

The Maldivian government has announced its decision to formally join South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The lawsuit accuses Israel of breaching its obligations under the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement issued by the president’s office, the Maldivian government cited "genocidal acts committed by Israeli occupying forces, purportedly under the guise of security concerns." These acts, according to the statement, have resulted in widespread displacement, severe famine, and obstruction of humanitarian aid.
Furthermore, the government criticized Israel for its failure to comply with the provisional measures ordered by the ICJ, particularly regarding the immediate evacuation of thousands of Palestinian civilians seeking shelter in eastern Rafah. This, the government asserted, underscores Israel's disregard for international legal directives.
According to the health ministry in Gaza, over the span of more than seven months of Israeli bombardment, at least 35,091 individuals have lost their lives in the territory. The toll includes 57 deaths reported in the past 24 hours alone.
Additionally, the ministry stated that 78,827 people have been injured in the Gaza Strip since October 7th.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
