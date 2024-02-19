PM Kakar skips IHC summons for second time in missing Baloch students' case

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar skipped court summons in the case pertaining to missing Baloch students.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the plea and he expressed displeasure over the absence of interim prime minister Kakar. The judge lamented that PM Kakar skipped appearing before the court for the second time.

He remarked that prime minister should not consider coming to court as an insult, adding that no one is above the law here. Judge Kayani said PM Kakar was summoned because he was accountable in missing students case.

Earlier, the court issued a four-page written order summoning PM Kakar, defence and interior ministers along with the secretaries of the ministries concerned. Top officials were told to ensure their physical appearance in today's hearing at 10am.

This is the second time that premier skipped summons issued by the IHC. He was last summoned on November 22, 2023, to personally appear before it in the case filed by Advocate Imaan Mazari.