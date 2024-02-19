PM Kakar skips IHC summons for second time in missing Baloch students' case

After no show, court summons premier for third time
ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar skipped court summons in the case pertaining to missing Baloch students.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the plea and he expressed displeasure over the absence of interim prime minister Kakar. The judge lamented that PM Kakar skipped appearing before the court for the second time.
He remarked that prime minister should not consider coming to court as an insult, adding that no one is above the law here. Judge Kayani said PM Kakar was summoned because he was accountable in missing students case.
Earlier, the court issued a four-page written order summoning PM Kakar, defence and interior ministers along with the secretaries of the ministries concerned. Top officials were told to ensure their physical appearance in today's hearing at 10am.
This is the second time that premier skipped summons issued by the IHC. He was last summoned on November 22, 2023, to personally appear before it in the case filed by Advocate Imaan Mazari.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
