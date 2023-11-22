PM Kakar summoned in IHC in missing Baloch students case

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar this month in case of forced disappearances of Baloch students.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that premier has been summoned due to the non-recovery of Baloch students, and remarked ministers of interior and defence will be summoned too for the implementation of recommendations of the Baloch Enforced Disappearance Commission.

IHC judge directed government to present 55 missing Baloch students, as per the recommendations of the commission.

During the hearing, additional attorney-general Munawar Iqbal Duggal requested the court not to summon the premier and ministers.

IHC also rejected the report of the committee of ministers formed for the recovery of missing persons.

Judge remarked that while sitting in capital we are talking about Balochistan rights. He said "I am giving one week to implement the recommendations of the Baloch Students Commission and produce 55 missing students. Otherwise the PM will appear before the court".