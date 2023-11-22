Search

Pakistan

PM Kakar summoned in IHC in missing Baloch students case

Web Desk
12:24 PM | 22 Nov, 2023
PM Kakar summoned in IHC in missing Baloch students case

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar this month in case of forced disappearances of Baloch students.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that premier has been summoned due to the non-recovery of Baloch students, and remarked ministers of interior and defence will be summoned too for the implementation of recommendations of the Baloch Enforced Disappearance Commission.

IHC judge directed government to present 55 missing Baloch students, as per the recommendations of the commission.

During the hearing, additional attorney-general Munawar Iqbal Duggal requested the court not to summon the premier and ministers.

IHC also rejected the report of the committee of ministers formed for the recovery of missing persons.

Judge remarked that while sitting in capital we are talking about Balochistan rights. He said "I am giving one week to implement the recommendations of the Baloch Students Commission and produce 55 missing students. Otherwise the PM will appear before the court".

Over 3,200 missing persons recovered across Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:48 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

IHC declares Imran Khan’s jail trial in cipher case null and void

10:51 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Islamabad High Court resumes hearing on Imran Khan’s appeal against ...

01:05 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

41,000 students take part in Sindh MDCAT 2023-24

04:38 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Per tola gold for Rs8,000: Details of PM Kakar's assets revealed

01:38 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Relief for Imran Khan as IHC stops jail trial in cipher case

06:55 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Pakistan reports another polio case in Karachi

Advertisement

Latest

12:52 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

PSX touches record height of 58,000 points amid improved economic indicators

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers gains against US dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1  288.15 
Euro EUR 311.4 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.5 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 184 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.58 774.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.98 37.33
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.36 944.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.74 175.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 748.71 756.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 325.98 328.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price regains positive traction in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.

Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.

In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: