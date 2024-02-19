Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars are set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Monday.

Lahore Qalandars after suffering early blow and now eye comeback while Quetta started kickstarted their campaign on positive note against Peshawar Zalmi. Qalandars got a boost ahead of their second match as Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite joined the squad.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators game will be available on on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, it is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.