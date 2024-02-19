Search

ad
Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL Live Streams

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

Web Desk
10:58 AM | 19 Feb, 2024
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars are set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Monday.

Lahore Qalandars after suffering early blow and now eye comeback while Quetta started kickstarted their campaign on positive note against Peshawar Zalmi. Qalandars got a boost ahead of their second match as Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite joined the squad.

PSL 9 Live Streaming 

The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators game will be available on on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, it is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Platforms Android iOS
Tamasha  LINK LINK
Snack Video  LINK LINK
myco LINK LINK
Begin.Watch LINK --
tapmad  LINK LINK

PSL 2024, Match 4, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators — Live Score, Updates and Squad

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:23 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Sana Javed spotted at Multan Stadium to support husband Shoaib ...

10:58 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

10:21 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024, Match 4, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators — Live ...

08:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam makes new record in PSL

07:24 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings

06:24 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators win against Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

Most viewed

09:52 AM | 17 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024, Match 1: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars

11:01 AM | 17 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars- Live Streaming

12:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted together for first time after ...

02:05 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024: What are Pakistan Super League match timings during Ramadan

09:57 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024 to feature 16 English cricketers

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Twin cities wake up to rain, more showers over next 2 days

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 19 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 19th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: