Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars are set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Monday.
Lahore Qalandars after suffering early blow and now eye comeback while Quetta started kickstarted their campaign on positive note against Peshawar Zalmi. Qalandars got a boost ahead of their second match as Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite joined the squad.
The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators game will be available on on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, it is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.
|Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
|Snack Video
|LINK
|LINK
|myco
|LINK
|LINK
|Begin.Watch
|LINK
|--
|tapmad
|LINK
|LINK
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.