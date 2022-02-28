PSL7 final sparks memes frenzy on Twitter as Lahore Qalandars create history with maiden title

LAHORE – The final match of the Pakistan Super League left a meme fest on social media as Lahore Qalandars won their first PSL title after outclassing high flying Multan Sultans.

February 27 was a night to remember for Lahorites as their beloved Qalandars finally bag the first-ever Pakistan Super League title and erased the pain of years of failure.

In the hi-octane clash of the seventh edition, Qalandars stumbled in the beginning and it was apparently the worst possible start in such a crucial encounter. Top batsmen including Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Zeeshan Ashraf were gone in the powerplay as table topper kept the Afridi-led team's batters under pressure.

However, ‘Professor’, Mohammad Hafeez redeemed himself as he rescued franchise fluttering innings from 25 for 3 to help them on their way to a substantial 180. Harry Brook smashed a 22-ball 41 and David Wiese an 8-ball 28 added the much-needed points as Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium was a houseful.

Things changed in the 4th over of the second innings when seasoned player Hafeez took Rizwan’s wicket and the defending champions then started losing wickets at regular intervals.

In the end, Sultans were skittled out for 138 as Lahore emerged the new champions. The microblogging platform could not seem to get enough and flooded Twitter with hilarious memes.

Check some of the reactions:

