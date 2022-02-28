President Alvi, Army Chief Bajwa watch PSL7 final at Lahore stadium
12:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
President Alvi, Army Chief Bajwa watch PSL7 final at Lahore stadium
Source: Screengrab
LAHORE – February 27 was a night to remember for Lahorites as Qalandars finally bag their maiden title while President Dr. Arif Alvi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also watched the high octane clash at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Cricket fever reached its peak in the country’s cultural capital for the final of the Pakistan Super League as masses rushed to the stadium while the country’s top commander and President along with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja were also present to enjoy the much-anticipated game.

Reports in local media said General Bajwa witnessed the PSL 7 final match at Gaddafi Stadium while he was accompanied by another senior officer of the Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, strict security measures were made for the final game. The top police command of Punjab inspected the security arrangements, while adjourned areas leading to the stadium were closed an hour before the beginning of the match.

Special commandos were also put on high alert on the routes of the guests, reports said.

The seventh edition of the country’s flagship tournament, which commenced on January 27 at seaside metropolis Karachi, came to a successful end during a colorful ceremony held here at the electrifying, house-full Gaddafi Stadium last night.

