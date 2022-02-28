15 Pakistanis detained for attempting to escape Germany amid Ukraine evacuation operation
Web Desk
12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
15 Pakistanis detained for attempting to escape Germany amid Ukraine evacuation operation
Source: ForeignOfficePk_Twitter
ISLAMABAD/ WARSAW – As Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine continued evacuating stranded Pakistani students and nationals amid the Russian invasion, at least 15 Pakistanis were detained who were trying to escape to Germany.

As officials foiled the bid, students and citizens who were evacuated from war-hit nation received a stern warning from the embassy.

In a recent message, the Pakistan embassy in an Eastern European country asked nationals to follow local rules and regulations. As of now, more than 3,000 Pakistani students have been evacuated from Ukraine as an assault from Russian armed forces continued.

Officials warned that anyone trying to flee into any other state will be responsible for consequences. The embassy is now shifting the remaining citizens to the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Meanwhile, the evacuation efforts have been slowed down due to the rush at border crossings as a distressed residents flocked to leave the war-torn country.

The Pakistan embassy said the evacuated students were getting a two-week visa, while they could not travel any other country except their own.

On Sunday, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to share his concern over the intensifying Moscow invasion and urged for de-escalation.

Pakistan working on safe evacuation of all its ... 10:05 AM | 25 Feb, 2022

Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar has said that the government is working on the safe evacuation ...

Nearly 0.4million refugees, mainly women, and children have poured into neighboring countries, clogging railways, roads, and borders since the Russian President unleashed a special military operation on Thursday.

Ukraine agrees to hold peace talks with Russia as ... 09:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2022

KYIV – As Moscow bore down on Kyiv and officials put the toll of civilian dead at more than 350, the two sides ...

