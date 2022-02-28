Anti-polio drive kicks off across Pakistan to inoculate more than 40mn children

ISLAMABAD – The nationwide polio campaign has been launched today, aiming to reach more than 40 million children under the age of five.

More than 40 million children will be administered polio drops during the five-day drive across the South Asian country.

The campaign includes two days allocated for a catch-up to reach the missed children. Polio workers have also been trained to follow Covid-19 SOPs, protocols, and preventive measures to be followed during household and field visits during vaccination.

The government has planned to target 22 million children in the country’s most populous region Punjab while more than 150,000 polio workers are working to achieve targeted goals.

Sindh aims to vaccinate over 10 million children in thirty districts while nearly nine million children will be administered polio drops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, a World Health Organization representative hailed Islamabad’s efforts towards eradicating polio in the country.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, during his first-ever visit to Pakistan, too expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s inspiring efforts to eradicate the virus that causes crippling diseases in children. “I’m encouraged by the country’s commitment to eradication and am optimistic that if everyone remains vigilant, we can end polio,” the American billionaire wrote in a social media message.