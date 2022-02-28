FM Qureshi says PM Imran to make 'big announcement' in his address today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be making a ‘big announcement’ in an address to the nation today.
Qureshi made the statement during an interaction with media personnel saying Prime Minister Imran Khan cares for Pakistanis as he requested people to come to the streets to fight for their rights.
The statement of the Foreign Minister comes after Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the premier’s speech on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak revealed that Imran Khan will announce a relief package for Pakistanis while the reduction in petroleum and energy prices are also on cards.
Earlier today, the country’s information minister said the premier will take the nation into confidence about economic and international challenges in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The Prime minister reportedly convened a meeting of his economic team at his Bani Gala residence on Sunday and after consulting his economic team.
Khan’s decision to take the nation into confidence comes days after he visited Moscow. PM called on Putin at the Kremlin last week. The two sides discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia, per reports.
Petrol price expected to rise by Rs10 per litre ... 03:21 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are expected to increase by about Rs10 per litre amid the ...
Pakistan’s inflation rate is mainly driven by the demand factors as well as international commodity prices, exchange rate, seasonal factors, and economic agents’ expectations concerning the future developments of these indicators.
PM Imran Khan to address Pakistani nation today 10:22 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take the nation into confidence about the impact of global ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Anti-polio drive kicks off across Pakistan to inoculate more than ...01:49 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- FM Qureshi says PM Imran to make 'big announcement' in his address ...01:16 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- 15 Pakistanis detained for attempting to escape Germany amid Ukraine ...12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- President Alvi, Army Chief Bajwa watch PSL7 final at Lahore stadium12:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Mohammad Rizwan named captain of PSL7 team of the tournament11:43 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress04:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan showcase killer dance moves at their ...08:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022