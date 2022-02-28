FM Qureshi says PM Imran to make 'big announcement' in his address today
Web Desk
01:16 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
FM Qureshi says PM Imran to make 'big announcement' in his address today
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be making a ‘big announcement’ in an address to the nation today.

Qureshi made the statement during an interaction with media personnel saying Prime Minister Imran Khan cares for Pakistanis as he requested people to come to the streets to fight for their rights.

The statement of the Foreign Minister comes after Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the premier’s speech on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak revealed that Imran Khan will announce a relief package for Pakistanis while the reduction in petroleum and energy prices are also on cards.

Earlier today, the country’s information minister said the premier will take the nation into confidence about economic and international challenges in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Prime minister reportedly convened a meeting of his economic team at his Bani Gala residence on Sunday and after consulting his economic team.

Khan’s decision to take the nation into confidence comes days after he visited Moscow. PM called on Putin at the Kremlin last week. The two sides discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia, per reports.

Petrol price expected to rise by Rs10 per litre ... 03:21 PM | 27 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are expected to increase by about Rs10 per litre amid the ...

Pakistan’s inflation rate is mainly driven by the demand factors as well as international commodity prices, exchange rate, seasonal factors, and economic agents’ expectations concerning the future developments of these indicators.

PM Imran Khan to address Pakistani nation today 10:22 AM | 28 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take the nation into confidence about the impact of global ...

More From This Category
Anti-polio drive kicks off across Pakistan to ...
01:49 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
15 Pakistanis detained for attempting to escape ...
12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
President Alvi, Army Chief Bajwa watch PSL7 final ...
12:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
PTI UK leader says corrupt parachuters have taken ...
10:39 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
PM Imran Khan to address Pakistani nation today
10:22 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
Covid-19 infects 856, kills 5 in a day: NCOC
09:23 AM | 28 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs spotted dancing at Mehar Bano’s engagement
06:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr