PSL 7: Karachi Kings lose fifth match in a row as Babar fails to tackle Islamabad United
KARACHI – Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 42 runs in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven at Karachi's National Stadium on Sunday.
Earlier, Islamabad United set a 178-run target for Karachi Kings.
Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bat first.
In Sunday's match, Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam set a new record by taking three stellar catches. Now the skipper has become the only non-wicketkeeping fielder to take 35 catches in the ongoing season of the PSL so far.
The situation is going from bad to worse for Karachi Kings in this season as the Babar-led squad has lost all four matches played in the tournament so far and is languishing at the bottom of the points table.
Kings have not found their footing in the national T20 league and are in dire straits. Skipper Babar was seen as a lone performer for the squad, but that couldn’t prevent his team from losing for the fourth consecutive match.
Today, they will be desperately looking to pull off their first win against United. On Friday, Kings lost a close game against Zalmi by just nine runs. Sharjeel Khan and other players are expected to give a strong opening stand with a decent strike rate.
Joe Clarke is injured, while replacement Ian Cockbain, batted really well and Mohammad Nabi failed to play any decent innings in PSL 7. Karachi Kings also lack depth in bowling as Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out for the remaining games due to injuries.
On the other side, Islamabad United lost a close game against Qalandars and they also will be a bit under pressure. United defeated Zalmi by nine wickets in their first fixture before losing to Multan.
United won two games and is stronger both in batting and bowling. Azam Khan along with Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Munro, and Shadab Khan performed well for ‘Sherus’.
Squads
Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Hasan Ali (both Platinum), Faheem Ashraf, Marchant De Lange, Shadab Khan, Alex Hales (Mentor), Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Paul Stirling, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan
Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir, Tom Abell, Umaid Asif, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Romario Shepherd
