Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 February 2022
08:40 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 124,500 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 106,740 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs.  97,840 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.114,120.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Karachi PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Islamabad PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Peshawar PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Quetta PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Sialkot PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Attock PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Gujranwala PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Jehlum PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Multan PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Bahawalpur PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Gujrat PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Nawabshah PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Chakwal PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Hyderabad PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Nowshehra PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Sargodha PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Faisalabad PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470
Mirpur PKR 124,500 PKR 1,470

