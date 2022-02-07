Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 07 February 2022
09:06 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 07, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|175.3
|177.15
|Euro
|EUR
|198
|200
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237
|239.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.3
|48.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.4
|46.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122.5
|124
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|139
|141
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.6
|23.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.65
|37
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.65
|97.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.5
|130
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.7
|18.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 February 202208:40 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- PSL 7: Karachi Kings lose fifth match in a row as Babar fails to ...11:15 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani bodybuilding legend Yahya Butt passes away11:05 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Five Pakistani soldiers martyred as terrorists launch attack from ...09:06 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar
06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie to star in ‘Ending Things’05:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-1909:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank video goes viral09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021