Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – The second game of Sunday’s double header will see Lahore Qalandars taking on Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium.

The match will start at 7:00 pm.

As the action in the country's flagship cricket league unfolds, the excitement of the fans continues to increase as they search online channels to watch PSL fixtures.

The game between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

Platforms Android iOS Tamasha Link Link Snack Video Link Link tapmad Link Link myco Link Link

PSL 9 Live Streaming on Web