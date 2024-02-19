PSL 2024, Match 4, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators — Live Score, Updates and Squad

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. The match will start at 7:00 pm today.



The latest edition of Pakistan's flagship cricket league PSL 9 is underway with full flow, and the fourth game of the season will see defending champions Lahore Qalandars in action against Quetta Gladiators.

Qalandars started their PSL 9 campaign with the blow, Quetta however started on a positive note with a convincing win against confident Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators comprise the finest players while Shaheen Afridi led home side eye comeback.

Fans are excited to see Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, and David Wiese in action while Quetta Gladiators's Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel eye advancing their gains the league.

Match-winners like Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, and Mohammad Wasim Jr., making them a team to watch out for in PSL 2024.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassir van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Lorcan Tucker (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfaine Rutherford, Mohammad Wasim, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed