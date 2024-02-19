PSL 2024, Match 4, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators — Live Score, Updates and Squad

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. The match will start at 7:00 pm today.
The latest edition of Pakistan's flagship cricket league PSL 9 is underway with full flow, and the fourth game of the season will see defending champions Lahore Qalandars in action against Quetta Gladiators.
Qalandars started their PSL 9 campaign with the blow, Quetta however started on a positive note with a convincing win against confident Zalmi.
Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators comprise the finest players while Shaheen Afridi led home side eye comeback.
Fans are excited to see Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, and David Wiese in action while Quetta Gladiators's Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel eye advancing their gains the league.
Match-winners like Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, and Mohammad Wasim Jr., making them a team to watch out for in PSL 2024.
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassir van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Lorcan Tucker (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfaine Rutherford, Mohammad Wasim, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
