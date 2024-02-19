Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Twin cities wake up to rain, more showers over next 2 days

Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday morning received heavy rainfall, bringing down temperature levels by some notches.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a further drop in mercury, signalling an intensification of showers in the days to come.
In its advisory, the Met Office said rain wind, and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad and surrounding areas. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the forecast period.
On Monday, Islamabad's temperature spanned between 8 and 14°C.
The capital witnessed improvement in air quality after showers. Islamabad AQI stands at 85 at noon.
Heavy rain/snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Astore, Hunza, Diamir, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Havellian from 19th and 20th February.
The possibility of landslides in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
