Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Twin cities wake up to rain, more showers over next 2 days

Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday morning received heavy rainfall, bringing down temperature levels by some notches.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a further drop in mercury, signalling an intensification of showers in the days to come.

In its advisory, the Met Office said rain wind, and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad and surrounding areas. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the forecast period.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Monday, Islamabad's temperature spanned between 8 and 14°C.

Islamabad Air Quality

The capital witnessed improvement in air quality after showers. Islamabad AQI stands at 85 at noon.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Heavy rain/snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Astore, Hunza, Diamir, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Havellian from 19th and 20th February.

The possibility of landslides in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.