USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against dollar in inter-bank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency started the week on positive note, as PKR inched up against US dollar on Monday.

During the early hours of trading on a first working day, the rupee hovers at 279.25, jumping Rs0.11 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

Last week, the rupee declined marginally against the USD as it moved down Rs0.08 to settle at 279.36.

The embattled rupee ended its 13-week-long winning momentum amid a lack of positive triggers on both the political and economic fronts.