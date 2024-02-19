SC summons petitioner of plea seeking annulment of Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa expressed disappointment over the withdrawal of the plea aimed at annulling the February 8 elections. The CJP instructed the authorities to locate the complainant and ensure his presence before the Supreme Court at the upcoming hearing on Feb 21.

During the hearing, a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, convened to address the plea. However, the petitioner failed to appear before the court.

Consequently, the apex court issued a notice to the petitioner, Brigadier (Retired) Ali Khan, via the defense ministry and postponed the hearing until February 21.

The court observed that the petitioner had identified himself as a former brigadier, but subsequent attempts to contact him were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.

Expressing concerns over the potential misuse of the court for publicity, the court emphasized that such misuse would not be tolerated. Additionally, it noted that the plea had been submitted to the court on February 12, yet had been reported by the media beforehand.

Given the failure to deliver the notice to the petitioner’s provided address and contact number, the court directed authorities to contact Ali through the relevant station house officer.