SC summons petitioner of plea seeking annulment of Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa expressed disappointment over the withdrawal of the plea aimed at annulling the February 8 elections. The CJP instructed the authorities to locate the complainant and ensure his presence before the Supreme Court at the upcoming hearing on Feb 21.
During the hearing, a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, convened to address the plea. However, the petitioner failed to appear before the court.
Consequently, the apex court issued a notice to the petitioner, Brigadier (Retired) Ali Khan, via the defense ministry and postponed the hearing until February 21.
The court observed that the petitioner had identified himself as a former brigadier, but subsequent attempts to contact him were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.
Expressing concerns over the potential misuse of the court for publicity, the court emphasized that such misuse would not be tolerated. Additionally, it noted that the plea had been submitted to the court on February 12, yet had been reported by the media beforehand.
Given the failure to deliver the notice to the petitioner’s provided address and contact number, the court directed authorities to contact Ali through the relevant station house officer.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
