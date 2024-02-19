IHC expresses dismay over raid at Sher Afzal Marwat’s residence 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat alleged that his residence was raided at 2:00 am by individuals wearing masks.
Marwat voiced these allegations before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during a hearing on a petition regarding the recovery of Baloch students.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC expressed astonishment that such an incident had occurred to Marwat, a sitting member of parliament and a senior lawyer, not in Lakki Marwat, but in Islamabad.
The court raised concerns about the treatment meted out to an elected lawmaker in the federal capital, questioning the repercussions for a common citizen in Balochistan if such actions were happening to an elected representative.
Earlier, Marwat had claimed via a tweet that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police had conducted a raid on his residence, causing damage to doors and confiscating his laptop. The Islamabad Police refuted these claims, stating that they had not raided Marwat’s house and termed the news as fake.
Justice Kayani criticised the behaviour of the inspector general of police, suggesting removal if not rectified. He questioned the necessity of conducting a nighttime raid on someone who was available during the day.
The IHC directed the home secretary to summon the Islamabad IG and CTD officials to obtain a written statement on the matter.
Marwat proposed a ten-day imprisonment for the Islamabad IG to rectify the situation, emphasizing the need to address such actions against an elected member of parliament and Supreme Court advocate.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
