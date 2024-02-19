‘Adenovirus’: Karachi faces new virus amid weather change

KARACHI – The southern port city of Pakistan, Karachi, has reported multiple cases of a new virus amid a change in weather.

Dr Halar Shaikh, who is serving as Registrar at Jinnah Hospital, said the city used to witness an increase in cases of various infections due to changes in weather. He added that the threat of the spread of a new virus, adenovirus, has increased in Karachi.

This virus usually causes symptoms like a cold, cough, flu, and fever. People affected by the virus typically recover within two to three days if they take complete rest.

As the virus can affect people of all ages at any time of year, Dr Halar advised that especially elderly, asthmatic, and diabetic patients should take precautions against this virus. This virus can also lead to pneumonia due to a lack of immunity and failure to take precautions, he warned.

In light of this situation, Dr. Halar Shaikh suggested precautionary measures to protect against the virus. He advised people to avoid handshakes to stop the spread of the virus. He also asked citizens to avoid eating food from outside during this season.