‘Adenovirus’: Karachi faces new virus amid weather change

KARACHI – The southern port city of Pakistan, Karachi, has reported multiple cases of a new virus amid a change in weather.
Dr Halar Shaikh, who is serving as Registrar at Jinnah Hospital, said the city used to witness an increase in cases of various infections due to changes in weather. He added that the threat of the spread of a new virus, adenovirus, has increased in Karachi.
This virus usually causes symptoms like a cold, cough, flu, and fever. People affected by the virus typically recover within two to three days if they take complete rest.
As the virus can affect people of all ages at any time of year, Dr Halar advised that especially elderly, asthmatic, and diabetic patients should take precautions against this virus. This virus can also lead to pneumonia due to a lack of immunity and failure to take precautions, he warned.
In light of this situation, Dr. Halar Shaikh suggested precautionary measures to protect against the virus. He advised people to avoid handshakes to stop the spread of the virus. He also asked citizens to avoid eating food from outside during this season.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.