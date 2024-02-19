X services partially restored in Pakistan after hours long outage

ISLAMABAD – The services of microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, were partially restored in Pakistan on Monday nearly after 40-hour long disruption.

The X services were down across the country since 9pm of February 17 amid protests in the country against alleged election rigging.

The services were restored for half an hour a day earlier but these were again disrupted after half an hour.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any official statement regarding the outage of the social media platform.

In recent days, Pakistan has faced internet and social media disruption for several times. The internet and mobile services had been suspended during Feb 8 general election across the Pakistan citing security reasons.