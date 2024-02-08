When will internet, mobile services be restored in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said authorities would restore the internet and mobile services in the country as soon as there are no security threats.
He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not responsible for the internet suspension in the country since it was not its mandate.
"Why would the ECP give an order for restoration of the internet if there are security threats?" he said, adding the electoral watchdog has an efficient system for announcement of results.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Interior suspended mobile phones and internet services across the country keeping in view the security threats.
Authorities stopped the mobile phone services as safety measure to law and order amid the polls.
In a statement, Pakistan's interior ministry said mobile services remain suspended nationwide to maintain the law and order situation and tackle threats.
It said precious lives have been lost in recent attacks and security measures are crucial to maintain law and order and to deal with potential threats.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
