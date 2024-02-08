When will internet, mobile services be restored in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said authorities would restore the internet and mobile services in the country as soon as there are no security threats.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not responsible for the internet suspension in the country since it was not its mandate.

"Why would the ECP give an order for restoration of the internet if there are security threats?" he said, adding the electoral watchdog has an efficient system for announcement of results.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Interior suspended mobile phones and internet services across the country keeping in view the security threats.

Authorities stopped the mobile phone services as safety measure to law and order amid the polls.

In a statement, Pakistan's interior ministry said mobile services remain suspended nationwide to maintain the law and order situation and tackle threats.

It said precious lives have been lost in recent attacks and security measures are crucial to maintain law and order and to deal with potential threats.