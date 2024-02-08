LIVEBLOG: Pakistan General Elections 2024 – All the latest updates and election results

About 128 million voters voted for nearly 18,000 candidates contesting the General Elections 2024 on February 8 for 1,125 seats in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

In the contest for the National Assembly are 5,121 candidates. They belong either to Pakistan’s 167 registered political parties or are independents. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has assigned 150 different symbols to registered political parties while 174 have been allotted to independent candidates.

Stay updated on Pakistan's General Elections 2024 with our daily liveblog: