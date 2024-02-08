NA-119 Election Results 2024: Maryam Nawaz vs Shehzad Farooq

LAHORE – A high-voltage clash is expected in NA-119 Lahore where PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the top contender while she is facing off PTI-backed Shehzad Farooq and others.
The number of registered voters in this constituency stands at 520,829 including 277,172 male and 243,657 female voters.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 338 polling stations in this constituency. Out of total, 89 polling stations have been designated for male and female voters each while 160 are combined.
|Maryam Nawaz
|Shehzad Farooq
|Total Votes
|Total Votes
|To be announced
|To be announced
Top contenders in NA-119 constituency – considered a stronghold of the PML-N – include Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PTI-backed Shehzad Farooq, TLP’s Iftikhar Shahid, PPP’s Hafiz Abdur Rauf and others.
At least 17 candidates are contesting elections in this constituency and out of them 11 are the independent candidate.
