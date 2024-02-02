Search

RO issues arrest warrants for employees skipping election duty 

11:00 AM | 2 Feb, 2024
RO issues arrest warrants for employees skipping election duty 

KARACHI – Arrest warrants have been issued for 267 employees, including women, of the Sindh health department in Karachi for failing to fulfill their duties during the 2024 elections.

The Returning Officer (RO) of PS-110-Karachi, South, Muhammad Hayyat, issued the warrants due to the prolonged absence of these employees from their election responsibilities. The police have been instructed to apprehend and present these individuals who neglected their election duties.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, in a recent press statement, emphasized that those disrupting peace and hindering the electoral process will face strict consequences. He reassured the public that the General Elections 2024 will proceed as scheduled, emphasizing that terrorism poses the greatest threat to the electoral process.

