Election holidays for schools, colleges announced in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced holidays for schools, colleges and universities, starting from February 6, in view of general elections scheduled for Feb 8.

The announcement was made by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on social media platform X.

“In view of the upcoming general elections on 8th February, Provincial Cabinet has approved that all public and private sector schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will be closed from Feb 6th to Feb 9th,” read the post.

9:30 am timing for schools will only be observed till 3rd February. Regular school timings will be observed later on, he added.