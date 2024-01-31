Election holidays for schools, colleges announced in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced holidays for schools, colleges and universities, starting from February 6, in view of general elections scheduled for Feb 8.
The announcement was made by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on social media platform X.
“In view of the upcoming general elections on 8th February, Provincial Cabinet has approved that all public and private sector schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will be closed from Feb 6th to Feb 9th,” read the post.
9:30 am timing for schools will only be observed till 3rd February. Regular school timings will be observed later on, he added.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
